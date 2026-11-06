The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(11/06/26 & 11/08/26) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Dan Kennedy, Professor of Journalism at Northeastern University and a nationally known commentator on media issues. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Dan talk about how the media performed during the campaign season and on election night. We’ll also play a clip of an election winner who attacked the media during his acceptance speech, and more.