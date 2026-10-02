The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Akash

(Airs 10/02/26 @ 3 p.m. & 10/04/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Akash Mehta, Editor in Chief of New York Focus. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Akash talk about the non-profit, independent journalism landscape, the state senate in Florida ordering newspapers to destroy a newsworthy report, your letters, and much more.