The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul says the Trump Administration’s tariff policy is hurting New York farmers

(Airs 8/27/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul says the Trump Administration’s tariff policy is hurting New York farmers, we’ll report on one county in the state that says it will not follow a new law that bars police agencies from cooperating with ICE, and we’ll have an update on a man that wants to test howitzer cannons in the Adirondacks.