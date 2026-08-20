The Legislative Gazette - A New York Congressman supports legislation he says will ease the burden on working families
(Airs 8/20/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A New York Congressman is supporting legislation that he says would ease the burden on working families, we’ll speak with Emily Miles, Executive Director for The Alliance Against Sexual Violence, about millions of dollars in budget cuts to rape crisis centers, and we’ll mark Black Business Month.