Pets and Vets 9/23/26

We welcome back Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin and Dr. Kris Dallas to answer questions about your pet's health. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Kristina Dallas is a holistic veterinarian who specializes in the treatment of chronic health issues in pets using an integrative approach, including modalities like acupuncture, spinal manipulation, herbal medicine and nutrition. She also has a keen interest in improving the quality of life in our aging and geriatric pets. Ancient Arts Veterinary strives to provide individualized holistic care for small and large animal companions.

Now retired from regular practice at Delmar Animal Hospital, Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin is a graduate of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.