8/27/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.
Today's panelists are:
- Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert
- Alexander Mihailovic - Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University and author of: "Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia."
- Catherine Tan - Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.
- Kevin Gaugler - Assistant Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Professor of Spanish at Marist University. He is the chair of the task force on AI and World Languages for the Modern Language Association.
- Cory Doctorow - science-fiction writer, journalist, technology critic, and longtime digital-rights advocate. In his new book, "The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI," Doctorow cuts through the hype surrounding artificial intelligence, exploring who really benefits from these technologies — and how we can make sure AI serves people, not corporations.
- Téa Obreht - acclaimed author of "The Tiger’s Wife," "Inland," and "The Morningside," returns with "Sunrise." Set in a Wyoming ghost town across three time periods, the novel blends history, mystery and myth to explore how the past continues to shape us.