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The Roundtable

8/26/26 Panel

Published August 26, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT
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mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are:

  • Robert Griffin - Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany
  • Ambassador Fred Hof former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement.
  • Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service.  Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.
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