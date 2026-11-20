(Airs 11/20/26 @ 11:30 a.m. & 11/22/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Sharon Liese, Emmy Award-winning director and producer. Her new film, “Seized,” about the Marion County Record debuts December 1st on HBO. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Sharon talk about producing a documentary and how much journalism was involved, media coverage of the tech meltdown that impacted airline travel, and much more.