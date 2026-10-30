The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara, Mary

(Airs 10/30/26 & 11/01/26) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Mary Miller, Education Services Director for the New York Newspapers Foundation/New York News Publishers Association. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Mary talk about news literacy, revealing anonymous sources, when you can’t determine if the newspaper is real, and much more.