The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Julie

(Airs 10/23/26 & 10/25/26) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Julie K Brown, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The Miami Herald who broke the Jeffrey Epstein story in South Florida. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Julie share listener letters and talk about Julie’s amazing work uncovering aspects of the Epstein story.