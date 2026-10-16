The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(Airs 10/16/26 @ 11:30 a.m. & 10/18/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogia, and Tom Rosenstiel, Eleanor Merrill Scholar, on the Future of Journalism at the University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism, and author of his new book The Next Journalism: How the Press Must Change to Serve Democracy. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk about the new White House Press Secretary, the craft of journalism, the business of journalism, and more.