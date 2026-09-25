The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Miles

(Airs 09/25/26 @ 3 p.m. & 09/27/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Miles Reed, Senior Editor of the Community Journalism Fund at The Gazette News Group. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Miles talk about the fallout from President Trump banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, a big merger in the media business, some good news for journalism, and much more.