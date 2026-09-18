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The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, David

By David Guistina
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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(Airs 09/18/26 @ 3 p.m. & 09/20/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and David Lombardo, host of the Capitol Pressroom on WCNY. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and David talk about the debut of the new 60 Minutes program on CBS, the one-minute fox news coverage on the Russian financing part of Donald Trump, Jr.’s wedding, bias in story choice, and more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid LombardoDavid GuistinaDonald Trump Jr60 MinutesMedia ethics
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina