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The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Barbara, Miles, David

By David Guistina
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 08/27/26 @ 3 p.m. & 08/29/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Miles Reed, Senior Editor of The Gazette News Group, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and David Lombardo, host of The Capitol Pressroom on WCNY. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Barbara, Miles and David talk about the opinion writer who fought the newsroom and won, saving local news with A-I, the ethical issues involving politicians and journalists playing together, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex SmithMiles ReedDavid LombardoA.I.Media ethicscommentatorThe Washington PostDavid GuistinaThe Media Project
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina