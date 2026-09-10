The Legislative Gazette - Senator Schumer travels to Plattsburgh to announce infrastructure funding

(Airs 9/10/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette:Senator Schumer travels to Plattsburgh to announce infrastructure funding, we’ll talk with the Albany Times Union's Sarah Trafton about the state of police reform, and State Comptroller DiNapoli releases two reports on the recovery of lower Manhattan as the country marks 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.