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The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Senator Schumer travels to Plattsburgh to announce infrastructure funding

By David Guistina
Published September 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 9/10/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette:Senator Schumer travels to Plattsburgh to announce infrastructure funding, we’ll talk with the Albany Times Union's Sarah Trafton about the state of police reform, and State Comptroller DiNapoli releases two reports on the recovery of lower Manhattan as the country marks 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.

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The Legislative Gazette New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli9/11 memorialground zeropolice reformU.S. Senator Charles Schumerinfrastructure improvementsDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina