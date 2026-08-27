© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Governor Hochul says the Trump Administration’s tariff policy is hurting New York farmers

By David Guistina
Published August 27, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

(Airs 8/27/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Governor Hochul says the Trump Administration’s tariff policy is hurting New York farmers, we’ll report on one county in the state that says it will not follow a new law that bars police agencies from cooperating with ICE, and we’ll have an update on a man that wants to test howitzer cannons in the Adirondacks.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette Governor Kathy HochultariffsCanada TariffsYoung FarmersU.S. Immigrations and Customs EnforcementData center moratoriumDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina