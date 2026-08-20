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The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - A New York Congressman supports legislation he says will ease the burden on working families

By David Guistina
Published August 20, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 8/20/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A New York Congressman is supporting legislation that he says would ease the burden on working families, we’ll speak with Emily Miles, Executive Director for The Alliance Against Sexual Violence, about millions of dollars in budget cuts to rape crisis centers, and we’ll mark Black Business Month.

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The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteDavid GuistinaNew York State politcsrapeNew York Congressman Paul TonkoBlack Business Month
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina