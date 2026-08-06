The Legislative Gazette - There's a new lawsuit challenging New York’s Medical Aid in Dying law
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(Airs 8/06/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll talk about a new lawsuit challenging New York’s Medical Aid in Dying law, the largest utility-scale solar facility in the Catskills and Hudson Valley could be coming to Sullivan County, and food insecurity is leaving many North Country families in a pinch.