Nick GarberPolitics Reporter at NY Focus
Nick Garber covers politics for New York Focus. He previously worked for Crain’s New York Business, where he covered city and state government, housing and real estate, and money in politics. He also covered neighborhood news in Manhattan and Queens for Patch, and got his start at local newspapers in Vermont. He’s a New York City native and graduated from Middlebury College.
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WAMC's David Guistina in conversation with Nick Garber, Politics Reporter at New York Focus about New York's governor race.