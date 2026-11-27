Thousands in our listening area are still without power after a massive storm left nearly a million people without power on Thanksgiving.

As of Friday afternoon, New York State Electric and Gas’s (NYSEG) outage map shows that over 18,000 customers were affected by the outage in the Catskills, Hudson Valley, and Capital Region.

The Hudson Valley was among the worst-hit regions in New York state, with NYSEG’s outage map showing more than 15,000 outage incidents in Sullivan, Columbia, Westchester, and Dutchess counties.

Central Hudson said over 2,200 customers were without power Friday midday, primarily in Dutchess and Ulster counties.

On Friday afternoon, NYSEG said restoration efforts in the hardest-hit areas, including Orange, Sullivan, Delaware, and Ulster counties, are expected to continue into Saturday, with some customers potentially remaining without power until Sunday.

Winds exceeded forecasts, with gusts nearing 60 mph. Initial damage reports identified more than 300 downed wires and 31 broken utility poles, NYSEG said in a statement.

Some residents posted on social media photos and videos of fallen debris and trees on the road, downed power lines, and numerous road closures across our region.

Sullivan County resident Autumn Eakin was one of several dozen residents and visitors who flocked to the Jeffersonville Bake Shop in Jeffersonville for warm food and electricity following the storm. She said she lost power around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and still didn’t have power as of Friday morning.

“Luckily, we have three toddlers in the house with our friends so we had a 4 p.m. dinner, which was very helpful and very lucky, but eventually we ran out of water and, you know, it’s cold,” said Eakin.

New York Assemblymember Paula Kay said her district office at 461 Broadway in Monticello is open on Friday to anyone who needs a warm plate of food or to charge their devices. She told Radio Catskill she’s received many calls from residents worried about the food in their refrigerators.

“Thanksgiving meal in 2026 is a very expensive meal, and so people’s refrigerators are full, and they’re very worried that they’re gonna lose it all,” said Kay, who represents New York’ s 102nd Assembly District.

Central Hudson will supply dry ice and bottled water to customers on Friday starting at 2 p.m. at the Dollar General in Neversink and the Pine Plains Fire Department in Pine Plains.

NYSEG will provide dry ice for affected residents, Kay said, but when and where the distribution will take place has not yet been announced.

Sullivan County officials reported fire structures, fallen trees, and downed wires throughout the county, with the county’s 911 center dispatching nearly 300 calls during the evening shift on Thursday.

NYSEG urges residents to stay away from storm debris and downed power lines.