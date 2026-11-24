Americans waste more than 300 million pounds of food at Thanksgiving every year, according to the nonprofit ReFED. That discarded food is the equivalent of more than 260 million meals.

To learn more about how Northeasterners can cut down on food waste on Turkey Day and beyond, WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Grant Ashley sat down with Scott Kellogg, the educational director at the Radix Center, a nonprofit focused on sustainability that operates a one-acre farm in Albany's South End.

Here's part of their conversation:

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Grant Ashley: So, I guess to start, could you define the problem here? How big of a problem is food waste at Thanksgiving?

Scott Kellogg: Well, food waste at Thanksgiving, and, in general, throughout the year, is a significant problem because when organic matter, which we define as basically stuff that was once alive, gets put into a landfill and covered over by earth, all the oxygen is squeezed out, and we have what's called anaerobic decomposition occur within the landfill. It releases a gas called methane, which is somewhere between 25 to 30 times more potent pound per pound than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas. So it's significantly driving climate change, all in all. The good news is it's going to be, in my opinion, much easier to stop releasing methane from landfills than it is going to be to decarbonize our entire economy. We could really just decide to stop putting food wastes in the landfill, and that would have a short-term impact right away.

Grant Ashley: Yeah, and then let's say I have my guest list, I'm making my grocery list, I'm getting ready to go prepare Thanksgiving dinner. What can I keep in mind to do that more sustainably?

Scott Kellogg: Right. So, when we're thinking about all-in-all waste reduction, there's sort of a hierarchy of ways to reduce food waste, and at the top of that pyramid is really just producing less waste all in all, right? Not buying more than you need, and you know, that requires planning because a lot of times we think that we need more than we might, and food also goes bad, right? Particularly produce and vegetables tend to be perishable, so a lot of times we don't get to eat it all before it goes bad in the fridge, and to some extent some of that may be unavoidable. Second to that is getting food that is good enough to eat into the hands of hungry people, right? Because a lot of what gets thrown away — particularly at supermarkets, at restaurants — is food that's actually still perfectly good to eat. It's just at its expiration date or nearing its expiration date, and they need to get rid of it to make room for incoming inventory. In that case, we want to get that food into the hands of hungry people. We don't need to compost food that's still perfectly good to eat.

Grant Ashley: And let's say I want to start my own compost bin at home, you know, say I have the ability to do that. How can I go about doing that? What are some tips?

Scott Kellogg: Sure, we are all about people composting at home if they have the space, the time, and the resources. So, on the simplest level, even in a very small urban lot, really just about any kind of fencing material could be used to create a cylindrical container that you then layer in food scraps and then carbon-based materials. So, you're almost creating, if you can imagine, a lasagna pile of what we call our browns and our greens, which are carbon-based and nitrogen-based materials. And really important: and I emphasize this a lot to people, that you should add more carbon than you think is necessary, right? So, example: carbon-based materials would include brown leaves, straw, wood chips, things that are basically brown and dry. The worst that's going to happen if you have too many carbon-based materials is it might slow down the composting process a little bit. If you have too many nitrogen-based materials — too many food scraps in this instance — it's got to be your rotting, stinky, anaerobic mess. So, aim wide with carbon is my basic rule.

But, yeah, doing that if you have the backyard space… if you don't, even if you're an apartment dweller, people set up what are called vermicomposting systems, or worm composting systems, where they have something as simple as a 10-gallon plastic tote that contains what I call compost worms, which are the kinds of worms that you'll find in a compost pile, that can be eating food scraps in your own home without producing odors. So, all kinds of options are available.

Grant Ashley: Yeah, I've even heard of people putting compost in the freezer until they can...

Scott Kellogg: Oh, absolutely. So, Radix runs the community composting initiative. And we offer several tiered choices for people about ways to reduce the food scraps that they're putting into the landfill with number one composting at home, what we discussed. We also have a free drop-off bin right in front of the Radix Center, where Albany residents can bring their food scraps and drop it into a bin that we then once a day take away and feed to chickens or put into the compost pile. And something I commonly recommend to people is if they're not able to make the trip over right away, that they freeze their food scraps. Putting them in the freezer is going to turn them solid. It's going to prevent them from getting stinky. It's going to prevent flies from going in it, and it will be greatly appreciated by us because it won't stink when you drop it off in the bin.

Grant Ashley: And then, let’s say it's the Friday, Saturday, Sunday after Thanksgiving. I've got leftover turkey, cranberry sauce, maybe some vegetables — what can people do with those leftovers other than eating or composting them?

Scott Kellogg: Well, if they're leftovers that no one has eaten — meaning they're not what we call post-consumer waste, nobody's put the fork in and out of their mouth — they are certainly welcome to come and put them in the free food fridge, which is right outside of Radix Center. There's actually several of them throughout the City of Albany. So, there's possibilities for donation for food that is good enough for people to eat. If it's stuff that's too far gone, they would possibly want to consider composting it or bringing it to our drop-off bin here where we can take it from them.