WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/24/26: Albany shooting, Saratoga Springs protests, and unread texts
A 32-year-old Albany woman was in critical but stable condition after she was hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired during a dispute between four men. The incident comes as gun violence is down overall in the city. But it also increases pressure on Albany's brand-new Office of Violence Prevention.
Also this hour...
- Educators face off with Google after the tech giant attempts to make AI use mandatory in order to access its suite of educational tools.
- A Black Lives Matter protester's prolonged standoff with the city of Saratoga Springs finally concludes with his tickets being dismissed. He said he still plans to sue.
- Reporter Sajina Shrestha talks to travelers attempting to visit family for Thanksgiving in the midst of the recent string of tech and travel outages.
- A look at regional efforts to combat hunger at the holidays, as experts estimate hundreds of millions of pounds of food will be wasted.
- Which is worse: unread emails or unread texts? A generational debate.
All that and more on this Nov. 24 edition of "Northeast Notebook."