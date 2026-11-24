A 32-year-old Albany woman was in critical but stable condition after she was hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired during a dispute between four men. The incident comes as gun violence is down overall in the city. But it also increases pressure on Albany's brand-new Office of Violence Prevention.

Also this hour...



Educators face off with Google after the tech giant attempts to make AI use mandatory in order to access its suite of educational tools.

A Black Lives Matter protester's prolonged standoff with the city of Saratoga Springs finally concludes with his tickets being dismissed. He said he still plans to sue.

Reporter Sajina Shrestha talks to travelers attempting to visit family for Thanksgiving in the midst of the recent string of tech and travel outages.

A look at regional efforts to combat hunger at the holidays, as experts estimate hundreds of millions of pounds of food will be wasted.

Which is worse: unread emails or unread texts? A generational debate.

All that and more on this Nov. 24 edition of "Northeast Notebook."