In western Massachusetts, there is no shortage of former Catholic churches throughout the Berkshires and Pioneer Valley.

Some become home to new congregations while others attract new owners and tenants looking to serve their communities.

As WAMC reports, one group in Northampton is looking to do the latter and turn a former church into a special place for young families.

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Just over a decade-and-a-half-ago, services at the St. John Cantius Church came to a close.

Built a century ago and largely serving the city’s Polish-American residents, the property off of Hawley Street was once home to masses, Bingo nights and, according to one local blogger, a hub for Pulaski Day Parade activity.

But, after years of its current owners seeking a new purpose and some demolition work around the iconic, tan-brick structure – the church’s hub days could soon return.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

“We are just hoping to be able to build a space where everyone feels welcome and can come together … that families are welcome with their kids in the space,” says Mel Grandison, co-founder of the WillowRoot Collective. “That's the hope - it started from a need that we saw within our own family, and the more we talked with other families, and … through work that we did with pop-ups downtown with a partnership for Summer On Strong, we learned pretty quickly that it's a need in the community and there are many, many, many families who are looking to take advantage of such a space.”

Standing in what was once the nave of the church beside her fellow co-founder Sarah Gray, Grandison says their group has a special vision for the former place of worship and its high ceiling – turning it into a special, “multi-generational gathering space” for not just Northampton, but surrounding communities.

Having worked for years as educators while also raising their four children with a third co-parent, the two are hoping to go beyond what had been a series of local “family play pop-ups” WillowRoot previously hosted.

Gesturing at what once were rows of pews and a pair of empty transepts, Gray says that in the year or so ahead, half-barriers could soon come up – creating spaces for café areas, play spaces and rooms suitable for workshops.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

All of this in a region where opportunities for young families to simply gather and interact with one another tend to be few and far between, Gray said, echoing her partner.

“… I think that the beauty of the building will continue to remain and feel inviting for all … we’ll have beautiful woodwork and you can't take away the beauty of the high ceilings here,” she said, pointing toward peeling paint and a former organ in the upper levels – one that a nearby restoration service has been grabbing parts from to fix others like it. “I feel like, as we think about how to create the space of belonging for folks, we are envisioning a space where everybody feels at home and feels welcomed here.”

“Beyond the play space and the ability to work and have kids in the same space, we also want to have game nights and have some Queer folk-centered community… to expand that in the Northampton area and Northampton in particular, and draw folks in in a lowkey way,” she added.

Currently looking to secure $300,000 via a capital campaign, the LLC says it hopes to create a “Café & Play” space – one described as a “thoughtfully designed, invitation-to-play space for children ages 0-8,” according to the collective’s website.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

There is plenty of work to be done before that happens, though. Getting the floorboards, walls and former altar into shape are all works in progress.

Some internal demolition work still needs to happen as well, and, eventually, the painted murals depicting biblical scenes and figures on the ceiling will need to be painted over.

“Part of the reason why we might want to paint over this is … we want everyone to feel welcome here, and I think as it currently stands, [the murals] fit … a certain population and not everyone,” Gray explained.

She adds that there is a hope to have the space open by fall 2027 – ambitious, she says, but the support WillowRoot has been receiving from the property’s owner, the O’Connell Development Group, has been cause for optimism.

As O’Connell President Sarah Stine tells WAMC – finding a solution for the church has been a longtime coming, ever since the group purchased the property in 2020 – later putting in new windows and a roof while taking down the old rectory in favor of condos.

“For this exact building… the initial plan had been a restaurant. That was before COVID - the restaurant market changed significantly and we didn't have a restaurant user so… over the following years, we explored multiple options,” she explained. “We did explore demolition and then we explored two different schemes to put housing in here. Housing was cost-prohibitive because of the need to add a second floor and all the foundation work and everything that would go along with putting housing in here.”

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

“So, we pivoted back to looking for a user who could use the space in more of an open capacity, whether that was a restaurant, a café - some sort of performance space,” she continued. “And that's when we connected with WillowRoot and we're very excited about the opportunity and what they see here.”

