Tenants at public housing complex Bliss Towers, the tallest building in Hudson, New York, are struggling to reach their homes on the ninth floor, among other frustrations.

The ninth floor button the elevator doesn't always work. If you get in and push "9," the elevator will go up, and the "floor 9" light will come on. But when the doors open, you're only on the fifth floor. To get to the ninth floor, you have to wait until it stops at the fifth floor and then hold the ninth floor button for a few seconds, before the doors open, which tricks the elevator into making the trip up to the ninth floor. Even if you get the timing right, it doesn't always work.

A woman named Sue got stuck in the elevator for five hours at one point. She said the elevator causes her a lot of problems because she has heart issues, and it's not safe for her to take the stairs. She's stuck braving the uncertainty of the elevator to come and go from her home.

This is just one of many frustrations that the residents of Bliss Towers have to deal with.

There are also buckled floors, black mold, roaches, and a host of other issues. A lot of the apartments in the building are offline because they're too dangerous to live in.

The City of Hudson has been working towards a plan to move all the residents out of Bliss Towers, and into a new affordable housing development that will replace it. Back in October, the City of Hudson's planning board voted to advance that project. But now, a group of Hudson residents called the Friends of Second Street have filed a motion to keep the project from moving forward.

Doug Meyer, a member of the group, said they have multiple concerns. One is that the construction process will involve driving hundreds of concrete pilings deep into the ground.

"We are very concerned about the vibrations that are going to be caused by that for at least nine weeks, and some of some of the foundations for houses, the church directly next door that accompanies that property will probably fail, meaning structurally," Meyer said.

There are a lot of old buildings in the immediate surrounding area. Meyer is worried they are too weak to withstand the construction. The housing complex site is also a brownfield site, which means it's a former industrial area, with volatile organic materials trapped in the soil. There's some concern that the construction will churn up those materials and that that will be unsafe.

On their website, a statement from Friends of Second Street says, "Everyone agrees on the most important point: the approximately 130 people still living at Bliss...need safe, dignified housing as soon as possible. Friends of Second Street strongly supports that goal."

Meyer said his group feels like this is the wrong project to support that goal.

"We feel that the project is - it's a quarter of a billion dollar project that is just massive. It's going to go on for years and years, and that is if there is no other delays and timing of everything goes exactly how they want," he said.

One of their big concerns is the second phase of the project.

The idea is to build a new housing development, move the current Bliss residence into it, and then demolish the existing nine-story building with the bad elevators. But right now, the plans for demolishing are unclear.

Meyer and his colleagues are worried that it'll be a situation similar to Lincoln Towers in Albany - another public housing complex that has been vacant for many years, but has not been demolished.

When visiting Bliss Towers earlier this year, WAMC's Sam Dingman spoke with Reverend Edward Cross. His mother and grandmother both lived in Bliss Towers. He told Dingman families like his have been hearing for years that there is a plan to resolve the issues with living in Bliss Towers. But they're still waiting.

"Well, it's been a plan for a while," Cross said. "They've been planning for a while. I think that somewhere along the lines, they need to get together, two sides, and there's good and bad about it. But the main consideration is the people. You know, this building is not built on just built bricks and mortar. It's about the people."

WAMC reached out to the planning board and the mayor's office. Neither responded for comment.