A heavy police presence was seen at multiple locations on Sherman Street in Albany late Monday morning.

Law enforcement was at the corner of Quail and Sherman streets, with guns trained on the second floor of a building at the corner. Officers were using bullhorns to demand someone at 323 Sherman St. to come out and surrender. Officers were first seen in the area at roughly 11:30 a.m. The scene was cleared by roughly 12:15 p.m., with one person seen being taken into custody.

In the midst of the incident, some police left the scene on foot and in vehicles, and another standoff occurred in the area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard. A WAMC reporter witnessed officers entering a house at 59 Sherman St., but no one appeared to be there at the time.

Police had crime scene tape up near the overpass at Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard. Albany police put out a notice telling residents to stay clear of the area due to police activity.

There were reports of shots fired and a woman shot in the cheek nearby in the area of Lexington Avenue. It is not clear yet if any of these incidents are related.

Albany police have not responded to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.