A plan to test Howitzer cannons in the Adirondacks is on ice...for now.

The Adirondack Park Agency last week voted to deny a permit application to the president of a private security firm seeking to test the artillery on private land.

Gwendolyn Craig wrote about the APA's permit denial for the Adirondack Explorer. She spoke with WAMC's Lucas Willard.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Gwen Craig: It started, um, with an application in November 2021. We first wrote about it in 2022, uh, when the agency, um, decided this application wasn't complete. And, uh, basically Michael Hopmeier owns a Florida-based company called Unconventional Concepts. It's a private military consulting firm. The, the company itself has quite a track record of having, um, you know, Department of Defense, now Department of War, contracts, so he's not new to this space. But he, uh, recent- you know, he purchased a former Atlas F missile silo up in Lewis, um, made some friends, uh, with the, uh, local logging company down the road and found this, um, perfect... what he considered a perfect field that was buffered by some privately owned mountains, in-interestingly enough, they're called Big Church and Little Church Mountains, um, to shoot howitzer cannons. And he originally did have a contract with the, um, research and development arm of the US Army, and, uh, actually, they were gonna manufacture these cannon barrels at the Watervliet Arsenal, Benét Labs, um, go up the Northway and, uh, the idea was to get a m- you know, test a more efficient gun barrel. Uh, they were not going to be shooting anything explosive. It was gonna be inert slugs into a catch basin of sand. Um, but the APA had questions over these, over these years that continued, um, to be unanswered.

Lucas Willard: Let's talk about some of the concerns, and maybe tell me a little bit about these cannons themselves. These are really big pieces of equipment, right?

Gwen Craig: Yes, they're 155-millimeter portable howitzers. So, if you look that up, you can kind of see, get an idea of what they, what they look like. Um, yeah, the agency ha- continued to express concerns over, um, some sound studies that were provided. You know, notably Taylor Pond, uh, Wild Forest, and the Jay Mountain Wilderness are in that vicinity. Um, but then, you know, Mr. Hopmeier would come back and counter and say, "Well, so is NICO Minerals Mines." Um, so there's also some land that's classified. We, we have very few parcels in the Adirondacks, but we do have some that are classified for, for things like mining. And so, you know, he's arguing that there's already blasting in the area, so this wouldn't be that much, uh, different. But they, they continued to have questions about it, and the other interesting thing was in, in an interview that I had with him originally about this project, he'd mentioned he was also gonna be testing some of the, uh, coating inside the barrels, um, explaining that he was looking to create a more environmentally friendly coating. But I no- noticed the agency didn't have... was, was expressing concern about him telling me that and not putting it in the application. So there's a lot of back and forth that happened over the years over what exactly was gonna be tested. But then there was legal questions, too, that the agency had, 'cause this was the first munitions testing facility ever proposed in the Adirondacks, and so there was just some bigger overall questions about whether something like this, uh, complied with the agency's rules and regulations.

Lucas Willard: There are a lot of environmental advocates in the Adirondacks who have a goal of conserving land or, um, making the Adirondacks more habitable to wildlife, uh, reducing pollution, um, and addressing things like noise and also addressing things like light pollution. Um, what were some of the environmental concerns that came up during this discussion over the years from advocates?

Gwen Craig: Yeah, I think, I think noise was probably the biggest concern. Um, again, Mr. Hopmeier's proposal was to shoot these about 30 times, up to 30 times a year over five years, and, uh, he's already been holding some various, uh, military exercises on his missile silo property, and a lot of those activities have caught neighbors by surprise.

And there, I think there's lingering questions about whether what he's been doing on his property currently requires a permit from the APA or not. And so, um, you know, there has already been some kind of lost goodwill, I think, uh, with neighbors, um, who have sort of been surprised, uh, in the evening hours by, you know, buzzing helicopters, um, Black Hawk helicopters and hearing, you know, gunfire and, and not having had a lot of, uh, notice about it. And they, uh, I think were getting better at the town level to post some notices. Um, but I think the environmental groups, um, have sort of stepped in and tried to be a, a voice at the table, um, during the agency's deliberative process to, to say, you know, um, how, how are neighbors supposed to trust, uh, that this process is gonna go forward correctly, especially when we already have some examples of it being, uh, an issue.

Lucas Willard: So the APA last week denied, um, this to move forward. But what comes next, and is there a chance that, uh, there may be howitzer testing one day in the Adirondacks, that this could come up for discussion again?

Gwen Craig: Yeah. So the, the agency, um, they voted last November to hold an adjudicatory hearing. And, and this is, um, not just your typical public hearing. It is, um, before an administrative law judge. There's experts and testimony collected, and the agency identifies the questions that it feels that hasn't been answered during the permit application process. And so, um, this pre-hearing process to get discovery and expert witnesses and w- and whatnot has sort of been a long time coming, and, uh, the agency board members reviewed the record and decided they felt that Mr. Hopmeier was not participating in good faith with the hearing process. Um, so they felt they had given him the opportunity to plead his case, to provide the evidence they needed to make a better decision, and he did not do so. Um, uh, his attorney, Matthew Norfolk, uh, would disagree with that and say, "We have every right to make some challenges along the way if we didn't feel that the, the procedure was going properly," and that's what they were doing.

So, um, but the agency basically closed the hearing, ended the hearing, uh, before it even actually started. Um, so then there was a legal question about whether they were able to deny a permit without actually having held the literal hearing in a, in a room in front of the judge. Um, but they decided they had enough evidence that he had waived his right, and so they, they then denied the permit. Um, it's possible he could come back to the agency and apply in a different iteration, and it's also possible that we could see some sort of, uh, interesting legal question come up. Uh, he is-- seems to be trying to get another federal contract and seems to have now introduced a new argument that he didn't need an agency permit in the first place. And so if that's, if that's something he's going to start pursuing, we'll have an interesting, um, federal supremacy debate to, uh, hear in the upcoming time.

Lucas Willard: Well, Gwen Craig, thanks so much for your time. I appreciate it.

Gwen Craig: Thanks, Lucas.