Another school in the Albany City School District is opening a food pantry in an effort to address food insecurity among students and their families.

Giffen Memorial Elementary School is now the 11th Albany City School District school to have a fully operational food pantry stocked with fresh fruit vegetables, meat, and dairy products.

The district, in collaboration with the Albany Fund for Education, has been using American Rescue Plan Act funding to open more pantries across the school district for the last two years.

Mari Shopsis, the executive director of Albany Fund for Education, said school-based pantries help kids concentrate.

"You can’t talk about enhancing learning opportunities when kids are coming to school too hungry to focus on anything but lunch, and unfortunately, you know, that’s a real and increasing issue in the city school district of Albany, as well as a lot of other districts," Shopsis said.

The food pantries also supply students and their families with toiletries.