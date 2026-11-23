The Adirondack Park Agency has denied a proposal to test military-grade cannons in the town of Lewis. The board determined on Friday that the man behind the proposal hadn’t respected the legal process and hadn’t submitted enough information to evaluate it.

North Country Public Radio Adirondack reporter Emily Russell was at the APA’s meeting and spoke with Monica Sandreczki about Friday's vote.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Sandreczki: So Emily, remind us about this proposal and the man behind it.

Russell: The project was proposed by Michael Hopmeier. He’s not from the area; he does contract work for the military and runs a company based in Florida. But he does own about 380 acres of land in Lewis, including a former missile silo. So five years ago, he applied for an APA permit. He wanted to be able to shoot these howitzer cannons up to 30 times a year over five years. The goal was to test and study the weapons, which are used by the US military.

Sandreczki: Alright, so that was five years ago. What took so long to get to Friday’s vote?

Russell: Well, Hopmeier submitted six incomplete permit applications to the APA before finally getting all the necessary info to the agency last year. That’s when his proposal finally went to the board for a vote and the board basically felt like they still didn’t have enough information to either approve or deny it. So they sent it to what’s known as an adjudicatory hearing. It’s overseen by a law judge from the DEC, and it’s basically a way to present all the evidence and hear from multiple parties over the issue.

Sandreczki: So you’ve been reporting every few months about that hearing getting pushed back and rescheduled. And then in September, the judge set to oversee that hearing actually dismissed it outright and urged the APA board to deny the project. Why was that?

Russell: Well, there were a few reasons why the judge dismissed the hearing. But the main one was that Hopmeier and his lawyer never submitted pre-testimony. You know, in a legal proceeding, it’s standard for the plaintiff and the defendant to submit all their evidence ahead of time so they don’t spend the entire hearing laying it all out in person. I spoke with Hopmeier’s attorney, who said they were not legally obligated to do that for the APA’s hearing, and he told me they were simply still working on their testimony. But some members of the APA board said on Friday that the failure to submit testimony showed that they weren’t respecting the process.

“In my opinion, the applicant has failed to provide the agency with the requested information," said board member Art Lussi, "and without that, I can vote to deny the project.

Sandreczki: Emily, you said you spoke with Hopmeier’s attorney. What did he say after the board unanimously rejected his project on Friday?

Russell: His lawyer’s name is Matthew Norfolk. He said on Friday he didn’t feel like missing a deadline and never submitting testimony warranted a denial. Norfolk said they were just still working on the testimony. He also continued to make a claim that there were conflicts of interest between the APA and the Adirondack Council, a green group that’s one of many in the park that oppose the project. APA board member Rush Holt served on the Council’s board before joing the APA’s board last year. Holt denies any conflict of interest, but Norfolk, the lawyer, said on Friday that connection and that fact that another top staffer at the APA used to work for the council meant that the agency’s approach was unfair.

"They’ve lost their moral compass. It’s a fundamentally different, 180-degree view," said Norfolk. "They’re too close to the beast? I don’t know, I just think it’s been cross-pollinated too much with environmentalists."

Russell: After Friday’s vote, Norfolk said he planned to encourage Hopmeier to sue the APA.

Sandreczki: Well, green groups like the Adirondack Council have been weighing in on this project for more than a year. What did you hear from them on Friday?

Russell: Yeah, I spoke with Rocci Aguirre, who’s the executive director of the Council. And first off, I asked him about Norfolk’s conflict of interest allegations.

Aguirre: We’ve been doing this for 50 years, it’s hard to find people that haven’t been connected to us or supported us in some way," said Aguirre. "Does that make them unfit to be unbiased and neutral arbiters in these decisions? No.

Russell: Beyond that, Aguirre and the other top green groups in the park applauded the APA’s vote on Friday. This process has drawn out for over a year now. It’s cost every agency involved their time and money, so there was a lot of relief that it was over. But the bigger picture to them and to many locals was about the impact that testing howitzers would have on the area. The weapons range would have been about 2 miles from the Jay Mountain Wilderness. There were concerns about noise pollution and impact on wildlife and just on the lives of people who live in Lewis. Aguirre from the Adirondack Council reflected on the broader picture after Friday’s vote.

Aguirre: We can talk a lot about how appropriate this use is and where there are other places close by where you can do much more technical testing," said Aguirre, "but fundamentally, for the things that make and define the park as being special, we think this win really upholds those unique qualities.

Russell: We’ll have to see if Hopmeier and his lawyer file a lawsuit against the APA after Friday’s vote, but for now, it appears that this years-long effort to test howitzer weapons in the eastern Adirondacks may be over.