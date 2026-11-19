In western Massachusetts, one of the region’s largest emergency shelter providers has been the subject of some protest. Honing in on a shelter in Springfield, a local group has been flagging what it considers to be alarming conditions – and is taking their concerns to the city council.

They spoke with WAMC this week – as did the facility’s overseers, who say key details and realities are being overshadowed.

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While not every councilor had shuffled in yet, much of the Council Chambers was packed for public comment Monday night.

One speaker described two “drug houses” emerging near their McKnight neighborhood home. Another called on the council to act on Flock cameras, citing a recent ACLU report detailing how the cameras had been used in the city.

But towards the end, surrounded by members of the housing rights group Springfield No One Leaves – a series of speakers emerged – individuals who had used or continue to use the Friends of the Homeless facilities on Worthington Street.

Among them was David Rivera.

“Health conditions [are] unacceptable, the food is unacceptable, the drinking water is undrinkable - I haven't seen a case manager in over a year [but] I recently received a case manager,” Rivera said before the council, pausing for a few moments to collect himself. “I don't know how and when I'm going to be able to get out of the situation that I'm in… and I'm just asking for the city council to take a look into the living conditions.”

As initially reported by the Springfield Republican newspaper, SNOL, community members and more have spent the past month calling for change at the shelter.

With over 180 beds, it’s one of the largest facilities of its kind west of Boston, but as SNOL Organizing Director Katie Talbot tells WAMC – issues with the food, how some individuals are kicked out and other conditions at the shelter – plus the housing units close by - have boiled over.

“Here we are now, asking for the city to support … transparency, accountability and figuring out what is going on in that property,” she said. “Regardless of who pays your rent, how much you pay for rent, if you don't pay rent - we all deserve a safe, dignified place to live, even if you're staying in the shelter, and that is not how CSO is running Friends of the Homeless.”

Speaking to that further was Jennifer Walsh, a transitional housing resident who lives in another part of the campus close by the shelter. Walsh tells WAMC that while she had few, if any issues with the smaller CSO facility she once used in Northampton, Worthington Street has been another story.

“It's hard to describe – it really is. It's like the stuff of apocalyptic horror movies. You just have all of these people who are using substance to cope with being alive, just sort of wandering around and laying on things like zombies,” Walsh said of the multi-building campus situated beside the Springfield Police Department HQ.

Speaking before the council, Walsh went as far as to say the housing she pays rent for has been beset with cockroaches and mold, in addition to her contracting ringworm after washing her laundry on the premises.

Walsh, Talbot and others have been calling for greater transparency and inspections of the campus, appealing to city officials while pointing to how CSO has received various grants disbursed by Springfield over the years, often intended for outreach and support services.

Talbot also indicated past efforts to connect with the nonprofit had been rebuffed, including a demand letter addressed to management, requesting a meeting.

But, claims of stonewalling are one of many CSO leadership disputes.

“We did receive a collective letter at the end of September, outlining a list of bulleted-concerns, and we met with the shelter guests who signed that letter on Friday, Oct. 2 - we had a productive discussion,” said Geoffrey Oldmixon, Vice President of Marketing and Development for CSO and its Friends of the Homeless program. “They were able to share some of their experiences and challenges, and what it's like to live in a congregate shelter… and our staff was able to share with them some of the challenges of operating a congregate shelter. That discussion did result in some actionable items, and it was sort of a starting point for discussion with those shelter guests.”

Speaking with WAMC Wednesday, Oldmixon added that some of those “actionable items” included “reaffirming” HVAC maintenance schedules with contractors as well as revisiting kitchen menus – plus addressing cleaning crews and facilities teams with guest concerns.

The VP went on to say the FOH program, especially the Worthington Street shelter, serves all manner of individuals, with many experiencing different conditions, trauma and disabilities – all of whom are serviced as best as on-site staff can provide.

Safety concerns, he says, are taken seriously – complete with guest behavior plans being developed for those struggling at the facility - and, if need be, “restrictions” on certain guests if rules and policies are violated.

It’s a last resort, Oldmixon says, but it’s one of many realities that come with a low-threshold shelter that’s often the last safety net for some.

“I wish people knew - about our Friends of the Homeless program in general and how on Worthington Street, specifically - that we're funded to be a pretty bare bones shelter and yet, as an agency, we really value providing wraparound care,” he added, noting that much of the program delivers trauma-informed care. “We have on-site behavioral health support, we have on-site nursing. We offer meals throughout the day, and those are led through partnerships with things like the Food Bank [of Western Massachusetts] and Rachel's Table and some of our core volunteers help serve meals. It's truly a community effort that sees the shelter experience as something that needs to be, and indeed is, beyond just shelter.”

The vice president also pointed to how CSO and its FOH program remain committed to building on its mission, complete with 36 permanent housing units recently completed right by the shelter – with another 36 in Greenfield that have all been largely filled.

Following Monday night’s public comment session, Springfield Councilor at Large Brian Santaniello, chair of the council’s Health and Human Services committee, said he hoped to tour the Worthington Street campus and speak further with those who shared their concerns.

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Some audio for this story was provided by Focus Springfield