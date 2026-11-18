A new report released by the State University of New York shows that while enrollment in SUNY schools is increasing, the institution is seeing a decrease in international student enrollment.

The institution saw a 1.3% increase in SUNY-wide enrollment between the 2025 and 2026 fall semesters. But despite overall gains in enrollment, SUNY says it has seen a 8.7% decrease in total international enrollment with the system seeing a 22% decrease in graduate international enrollment.

According to SUNY, federal policy changes could be deterring students from applying and seeking education.

The report follows a national trend where universities nationwide are seeing a decrease in international student enrollment. According to a study by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, New York alone lost more than 13,000 international students between 2024 and 2026.