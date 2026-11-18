A 4-year-old girl is dead after a house fire in Schenectady Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters rescued the girl from the burning home on Columbia Street. She was flown to the Westchester Medical Center's burn unit in critical condition after originally being taken to Ellis Hospital. The girl succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.

One firefighter was injured while responding to the fire, and was taken to Ellis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One adult and five children were displaced because of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire remains under investigation.