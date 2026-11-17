For decades, measles was considered eliminated in the United States. That status was revoked by a global health agency just a few days ago.

Cases across the US have been climbing this year, including in the North Country, as rates of childhood vaccination have been dropping.

A seven-month-old, unvaccinated baby from Lewis County died of the disease earlier this month. It was the first measles death in New York in 20 years.

Faith Lustik, the director of preventive services at Jefferson County Public Health Service, explains how contagious the disease is and how effective the vaccine is at protecting people as young as 6 months old.

Russell: I want to start with just how infectious measles is. Can you take me through a scenario where measles could spread to people who don't know that it's, you know, in the air?

Lustik: Sure, absolutely. So, maybe you go to an urgent care because you're not feeling well and you have a little rash, or your child has a rash, and you're at urgent care and everyone's in the waiting room waiting, and you come to find out after you get tested, the child has measles. So, measles lives in the air for 2 hours. That would mean anyone who had come into the waiting room not only with you while you were waiting, but up to 2 hours afterwards, and not just the waiting room, then the exam room as well, let alone the providers that are there. So, it really can spread a lot. And then, we do know that 90% of the people exposed to measles who are not immune will get measles. So, it's a high infection rate. So, it stays in the air on surfaces for 2 hours and then it's also a high infection rate.

Russell: And of course, that could happen not just in an urgent care, but in a supermarket or a movie theater.

Lustik: Absolutely, because before the person even has symptoms, it's about 4 days before they start developing symptoms; you can transmit the disease. So, you might not even be feeling sick.

Russell: Well, let's talk a little bit about the complications of the measles. As you mentioned, it could show up as a rash. That's one thing I think probably a lot of people are aware of. But, my understanding is that it could be a lot more serious, and obviously it could be fatal. Can you talk a little bit about how severe the disease can be?

Lustik: So, let alone that you're not going to feel good for maybe up to 21 days, but usually 7 to 14 days, high fever. So, that high fever can spike to about 104 degrees or even higher. So, you really feel sick. You have a cough, runny nose, red eyes, and then you get the rash. And that usually starts in the hairline and then spreads down to the neck and down through the arms, trunk, down to your feet.

Most people will have diarrhea, but it can turn into ear infections, pneumonia, and then of course, there's long-term serious complications too that can damage your brain and actually cause death.

Russell: So, of course, there's a vaccine to prevent measles, the MMR vaccine. How effective is that, and what's your argument for everybody to be vaccinated with the MMR vaccine?

Lustik: It is very effective. Two doses of MMR are about 97% effective at reducing your risk. So, that's really that's excellent. We know it's so effective and it's been around for a long time as well. So, I don't see a negative to vaccinating. I think the risk of the disease far outweighs any risk of the vaccine.

Russell: Babies are especially vulnerable to measles. Talk a little bit about why they're vulnerable and what parents should be doing to limit their risks.

Lustik: We’re always vaccinating children who are 6 to 11 months who are going to be traveling internationally. So, we've always been doing that, or if they're visiting an outbreak setting. But, now we are in an outbreak setting. So now we are vaccinating 6-11-month-olds. Usually, you wouldn't get your first MMR dose until you are a year old.

But, we can vaccinate early now and then it's not going to count towards your dose because your maternal antibodies are still working in the baby that age. So, they would still need two doses. So, we want parents who have a 6 to 11 month old to consider getting their child vaccinated. And then, the other thing is for the 12 to 15 month olds to get their second dose 28 days after they've gotten a dose. So, they can get their second dose early than waiting till they start kindergarten. So, now's the time to do that.

Russell: How do you approach a population of people that may have a lower vaccination rate, potentially like Amish communities or other folks that have one or another reason or another to not be vaccinated?

Lustik: Right. So, we want to respect people who choose not to be vaccinated. We want people to understand that we are in an outbreak and maybe that was an easier choice before when there probably wasn't the chance that your child would get measles. But, now that we know we have measles in our community, that increases the risk. So, I'd like people to think about that and reconsider doing the MMR vaccine.

But, in the absence of that, we want to talk to people, and we are talking to people about how to reduce the risk of spread to our whole community by staying home when you're sick and not exposing others and just really making sure that they reach out to a healthcare provider if they are too sick and if they're doing that to not just show up at a healthcare provider office, to call ahead so that we don't have more exposures.

Russell: And I was seeing the state's dashboard that there's only been one case in Jefferson County. Is that up to date?

Lustik: Yeah, that's up to date. So, that would be people who are tested for measles, right? So, that would be people who go to the doctor and get a swab, and then we get notified for any communicable diseases. So, it doesn't mean that there aren't other measles cases in the community.

Russell: And do you suspect there has been more than one?

Lustik: Yes.

Russell: How long have you been working in healthcare?

Lustik: I’ve been working in mental health for 20 years and in public health 20 years.

Russell: Did you ever imagine a day when measles would be back and we'd be seeing cases and also a death in Lewis County a couple of weeks ago?

Lustik: Right. It's shocking to me, really, that we have to deal with this for all the education and how we've really pushed about vaccinations and it's a true tested vaccine. So, it's even more surprising to me.