During his recent opening monologue as Saturday Night Live host, comedian John Mulaney went on an extended riff mocking Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He mocked the secretary for presiding over, among other things, the resurgence of measles, and questioned his credentials for government service. As evidence, he cited Kennedy's previous work with an organization called Riverkeeper.

Riverkeeper, unsurprisingly, took issue with, among other things, the use of the adjective "stupid," and posted a video on social media responding to Mulaney's bit. Dan Shapley, the organization's senior director of advocacy, policy, and planning, stopped by the WAMC studio for a conversation with Sam Dingman.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT:

Editor’s note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Shapley: So, I heard the next day…I got a text from someone who had watched in real time. I hadn't seen it yet, but it was in the morning. So, then I turned it on and watched the clip and said, "Oh boy!" But we'd actually seen this joke before. He'd been using it in his stand-up. So, it was familiar territory. And, you know, hey, it's funny. I love stand-up comedy, and I appreciate a good joke, and we can take a joke. It's good for people to know, like, yeah, we're not stupid. We try to get the right issues in front of the right decision-makers, make progress on this big project of cleaning up the Hudson, of protecting our drinking water supplies. It's an ongoing project, and we're really proud of it.

Dingman: Earlier today, I think it was, or maybe it was yesterday, you guys put out a video - I saw it on Facebook, maybe it went onto other platforms as well - where you played the clip of him calling Riverkeeper a quote-unquote “stupid institution” or stupid whatever word he used, and you had a caption that said, "This is who you're calling stupid," and then you highlighted all the work that Riverkeeper is doing. Talk a little bit about the thought process that went into making that video.

Shapley: Well, I think it's just a way to celebrate all of the people who are a part of this effort over so many years and generations, and right to today. I mean, you saw pictures of people cleaning up trash on the shoreline. We have a thousand or more people that come out every year to do that. We have people taking water quality samples, joining us in the capital to call on legislators. It's there's, this, you know, real big group of people who care deeply. And so it's a chance to kind of elevate that, like, no, we're doing something meaningful here, and we want to celebrate those people. And we've seen that in the responses to the comments too in social media, which is really gratifying.

Dingman: For people who are listening to this and don't know what Riverkeeper is, or maybe first heard about it in this Mulaney monologue, and are sort of associating it with RFK Jr., who, to be clear, is no longer affiliated with Riverkeeper. How do you describe Riverkeeper when people ask you what it is?

Shapley: Yeah, thanks for that. So, we're a 60-year-old organization, started as the Hudson River Fishermen's Association by a man named Bob Boyle and a group of fishermen who, at that time - and this is the mid-60s before the Clean Water Act - were just livid at the state of the Hudson River and the amount of rampant, blatant pollution that was going on. And so they dusted off a law from the 1800s that hadn't really been used for this purpose, but were able to bring polluters to justice. And then kind of started the organization with that idea, that we can stop pollution. Citizens have rights. We have a responsibility and a right to take action here. So the organization continues in that vein. We have a strong legal program that does bring polluters, hold them accountable. Also, just helps all of us out there understand these laws, these regulations. How do we make a difference? How do we influence decision makers?

Dingman: So, let me ask you now about the RFK Jr. of it all, because this Mulaney monologue is not the first time that Riverkeeper's previous affiliation with RFK Jr. has come up. In a blog post, I think in the middle of 2024, Tracy Brown, the president of Riverkeeper, wrote online: “In recent months, Riverkeeper has received a large number of inquiries about another former member of our team.” …The rest of the post was about Bob Boyle, who you mentioned a moment ago. She wrote, “I'd like to offer clarity on the timeline and nature of RFK Jr.'s involvement with Riverkeeper in 1984. RFK Jr. joined Riverkeeper, which was called The Hudson Riverkeeper Fund at that time. He served on staff as chief prosecuting attorney, and from 2000 until he left the organization in 2017, he served on our Board of Directors. We thank him for his contributions.” Um, the tone of that seems to imply that this association was causing some issues. Can you speak about that?

Shapley: Well, I mean, I would say it's been 10 years since he was part of the organization, so you'd be hard-pressed to even find any staff members today who overlapped with the time where he was even on the board. So we're a whole different organization, whole different people. Obviously, the same through line of the mission, but it's looking back pretty far now to say anything, and we really prefer to just focus on what we can do today and where we're going in the future.

Dingman: But it is interesting to me that somebody who, as you pointed out, has not been with the organization for 10 years can have such a, for some people, toxic persona that it becomes something that, at minimum, the president of the organization feels the need to address. I mean, is it something you find yourself having to deal with when it comes to your ongoing advocacy work? Is it something people are asking you questions about on a regular basis, or is this just a fixation of John Mulaney at the moment?

Shapley: No, I mean, yeah, certainly we get questions now and again, and that's really a product, I think… and Tracy Brown, our current president at Riverkeeper, has really done an admirable job in reminding us all the time that even though we had these amazing storytellers and folks with amazing impact in the past, John Cronin and others who are also kind of known and we get asked about all the time, we always have been a collective. We've always been a group. We've always been made up of not only the sum of staff, but our partners and allies in the region and in the state that allow us to make this progress, help us make this progress. So, we move on as a group, and we have our power and authority and effectiveness that way.

Dingman: Last question for you - let's look ahead to the upcoming legislative session. I know Riverkeeper has a number of priorities at the top of the list. What are you feeling like might be feasible when it comes to the upcoming legislative session?

Shapley: Well, first, before we even get there, we've got a couple bills we're hoping the governor will sign that were from the last session. So we were just at a press conference earlier today on PFAS standards, so getting our protections of our drinking water tuned up. We also have a bill that we've been working on to establish a program to protect the Mohawk River and its watershed in state laws. So we're looking for that as we move into the next session. First order of business is always how much money can be spent, how much staff will DEC get. We really want to see staffing levels for DEC improved and bolstered. There's been an attrition in key divisional water programs. Permitting is slow. Things like that - we really want to see improved funding for key programs: Clean Water Infrastructure Act, the Hudson River Estuary Program within the Environmental Protection Fund are always strong priorities. And then, as we look at legislation, I think one of our focal areas is really going to look at road salt, and get a couple of actions in place to improve training and to improve our baseline understanding of how much is being used and where, so that we can understand what the right baseline is and how we can really ratchet it down most effectively.

Dingman: And will you still be watching SNL in spite of what happened this past weekend?

Shapley: I watched the whole episode, and it was one of the better ones, I have to say.