For the past two years or so, authorities in Springfield, Massachusetts, have been trying to get the word out on cryptocurrency ATMs – and scams tied to them.



After another year of victims losing thousands of dollars to the machines, law enforcement and the mayor are looking to go a step further.



“At no time, whatsoever, will law enforcement agencies - or any government agency - here in Springfield request that you go to a Bitcoin machine and insert monies to pay for any type of fine or warrant or anything else,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Larry Akers in 2025. “It has to be known - because this is happening with frequency… and we have to try to get the word out to people.”



Nearly a year-and-a-half ago, Springfield Police Commissioner Larry Akers appealed directly to reporters at his department’s headquarters – trying to alert the public to a growing trend.



Since early-2024, scammers posing as law enforcement had been able to convince dozens of victims to head to Springfield and deposit funds at ATMs dealing in cryptocurrency.



Some victims came from as far as upstate New York - often out of fear, after being told they might be arrested if they didn’t send thousands of dollars to a special digital “wallet,” accessible via the ATMs.

As of June 2025, scammers made off with at least $624,000.



A year later - after more scams, like one involving a user impersonating Akers – things haven’t improved.



“$1.4 million - A lot of money,” said Springfield Police Detective Chad Joseph, speaking to Springfield city councilors at a Public Safety Subcommittee meeting Thursday, Nov. 12. “And a lot of [the time], it doesn't get reported because people are embarrassed, so, you have a lot of people who've lost life savings, and it just goes unreported.”



Joseph and other members of the department spent much of last week explaining how the scams have not been abetting.

Of the $1.4 million lost via crypto scams, he said, the vast majority involved kiosks found in stores along Boston Road, Carew Street and other parts of the city – all capable of transferring the victims’ funds well out of reach of the law.

Not all cases were kiosk-related, either - at least one victim, a 73-year-old man from Springfield, reportedly lost $400,000 to the platform Coinbase through a bank.



As police department Public Information Office Ryan Walsh recounted, the stores hosting the ATMs do not appear to be happy, either.

He said while some proprietors collect a small lease fee for harboring the machines, several have gone as far as to step in and stop scams from happening.



Police Detective Adam Provost — who believes most of the ATM transactions are scam-related at this point – said other shopkeepers have gone a step further.



“I've even had local business owners so much as take their tools out and rip these machines off the floor and hide them in the back,” he told the subcommittee.

It’s not clear how many legitimate transactions happen at these virtual currency ATMs, though earlier this year, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell alleged one company, Bitcoin Depot, once made half of its kiosk revenue through taking a cut of transactions linked to scams.



In a lawsuit her office filed, the AG claimed the company, which operates several kiosks in Springfield* and hundreds in Massachusetts, saw $10.6 million “in revenue related to … scam customers’ transactions.” Bitcoin Depot later filed for bankruptcy. As of mid-November, the company’s Springfield ATMs are listed as a “temporarily closed.”

Last week, Springfield city leadership filed an ordinance looking to prohibit the machines in city limits. If passed by the council and signed by Mayor Domenic Sarno, the proposal would force the kiosks to be made inoperable within 15 days “of the effective date of the ordinance.”



Opting to send the ordinance further to the full city council Thursday, Public Safety Chair and Councilor Gerry Martin honed in on how, of the nearly 60 scam cases listed before him, many involved victims over 60 years old.



“This is absolutely unacceptable – they’re hurting a lot of local people,” he said. “I think one of the people who were scammed is a teacher – [scammed] for tens of thousands of dollars. I mean, it's affecting a lot of our citizens and our local businesses. This can’t continue to happen - these kiosks should be absolutely removed - this technology is very frightening.”



If Springfield were to ban the ATMs, they would join about 20 other Massachusetts communities, including Easthampton, Westfield, Ludlow and Longmeadow.



Legislation designed to create safeguards around crypto ATMs is also in the works in New York.

