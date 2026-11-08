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Woman struck, killed by plane in Adirondacks

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published November 8, 2026 at 9:17 AM EST
New York state trooper cars (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC


New York state trooper cars (file)

One person is dead after an incident at a small airport in the Adirondacks.

New York State Police said that 67-year-old Pamela Haselton was taking pictures of an aircraft on the runway of Catalano Airfield in the Town of Wilmington with a tripod-mounted camera. Haselton attempted to move the camera out of the path of a taxiing airplane and was struck.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, but Haselton was pronounced deceased.

The operator of the aircraft, 77-year-old James Catalano, reported not seeing Haselton or the camera.

State police are investigating alongside the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Tags
News New York State PoliceAdirondacksWilmingtonFederal Aviation AdministrationNational Transportation Safety Board
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