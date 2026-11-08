Woman struck, killed by plane in Adirondacks

One person is dead after an incident at a small airport in the Adirondacks.

New York State Police said that 67-year-old Pamela Haselton was taking pictures of an aircraft on the runway of Catalano Airfield in the Town of Wilmington with a tripod-mounted camera. Haselton attempted to move the camera out of the path of a taxiing airplane and was struck.

Life-saving measures were attempted at the scene, but Haselton was pronounced deceased.

The operator of the aircraft, 77-year-old James Catalano, reported not seeing Haselton or the camera.

State police are investigating alongside the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.