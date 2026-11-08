Albany Police identify victim in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Albany Police identified the victim in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash as 79-year-old Charles Adriance of Guilderland.

Police said Adriance was struck Thursday evening on Western Avenue near the University at Albany's Uptown Campus.

Adriance was treated by the Albany Fire Department and declared deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Adriance was attempting to cross the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck.

The driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.