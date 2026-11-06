Suspect arrested following series of fires in Holyoke, Mass.

Authorities in Massachusetts say a 43-year-old man is in custody, following a string of suspicious fires in Holyoke.

In its announcement Friday morning, the State Fire Marshal’s Office declined to name the suspect, but said he had been charged with “multiple fire-related charges” and attempted murder, after the city experienced six outdoor fires in two nights.

An investigation was initially launched after three fires were reported early Sunday morning on Race Street. Another three fires would later be reported on Maple Street Tuesday.

The blazes appeared to mainly involve outdoor structures, including a shed and dumpster. However, one of the Tuesday morning fires involved a suspect setting an occupied tent ablaze.

An individual sleeping in said tent told authorities he awoke to an adult male holding a lighter. He was able to escape unscathed, while the alleged arsonist also ran away.

No further details were given. The suspect was reportedly due to appear in Holyoke District Court Friday morning.

