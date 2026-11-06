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All Things Considered

Burlington City Council president announces mayoral run

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:45 PM EST
City Council President Ben Traverse is surrounded by supporters as he announces his campaign for Burlington mayor
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
City Council President Ben Traverse is surrounded by supporters as he announces his campaign for Burlington mayor

Burlington, Vermont City Council President Ben Traverse announced today that he is running for mayor.

The Democrat was surrounded by the public, City Council Democrats and former Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger as he formally announced his campaign. He says he is worried about Burlington’s future.

“From my perspective Burlington is stuck at the moment. What I ask voters is what have you seen happen? What have you seen move forward over the last three years? And I can’t name very many initiatives at a time when we have great urgency here to address the challenges that are before this community. We can be the fun, thriving, resilient city that Burlington should be. But we have to support that with resources and with people and we have to address the hurdles to our reaching those goals, including our public safety challenges. And we haven’t been doing that with enough urgency.”

Traverse is the first candidate to formally announce a mayoral run. Voters will choose the mayor on Town Meeting Day Tuesday, March 2.
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News Vermont Town Meeting Day 2027Burlington City Council President Ben TraverseBen TraverseBurlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-StanakBurlington Mayoral Race
Pat Bradley
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