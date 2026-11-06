Birds of a feather flock together: Troy council unanimously rejects crow resolution

The Troy City Council on Thursday voted unanimously against a resolution that would have authorized the contract to allow non-lethal methods to deter crows in the city.

The resolution would give Mayor Carmela Mantello permission to enter into a contract with the United States Department of Agriculture. Within the contract, the department would charge the city $13,450 to disperse crow roosts in the city. In an earlier council meeting last month, Mantello said she was worried about the possibilities of increasing crow roosts in the city because it was a matter of public health due to the volume of the crow droppings. She added it was a proactive measure, an effort to make sure the city doesn't face the same hazards it did in 2022. The city had a similar deterrent contract with the USDA that year.

"Obviously, we are seeing 10,000 to 15,000 crows," said Mantello at the meeting. "Seeing the droppings that we did see in prior years, the USDA would be there to be on call to use them."

In the same meeting, USDA District Supervisor Ken Preusser noted the droppings don't present a direct risk to the soil environment. He added, however, the bacteria in the droppings could deter parents from letting their children play on playgrounds.

During the most recent council meeting, leaders noted they had heard from many constituents who wanted them to not authorize the contract. Many cited concerns over the techniques USDA would use to deter the crows. According to the department, the dispersal methods included light pyrotechnics, avian distress calls, and lasers.

Councilmember Phil DiLorenzo said he was also against the measure given the cost, as the city tightens its purse strings for the 2027 budget.

"In the context of the financial situation that we're facing, I'm not sure spending 1000s of dollars right now on this is the best option," said DiLorenzo.

In a statement following the council's rejection, Mayor Mantello wrote, "After the USDA documented a substantial increase in the crow population in 2025, I wanted to take a proactive approach and coordinate with the USDA ahead of this year’s season rather than wait until the problem escalated."