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Ulster Judge finds Sullivan County in contempt of court injunction

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published October 30, 2026 at 5:52 PM EDT
The Senior Care Center at Sunset Lake in Sullivan County, NY.
Elias Guerra
The Senior Care Center at Sunset Lake in Sullivan County, NY.

An Ulster County Judge has found Sullivan County in contempt of a court injunction intended to prevent the removal of residents from a care center.

Ulster County Judge Kevin Bryant said in a decision published Friday, that the evidence shows county officials “intentionally took numerous actions” to transfer residents out of the Sullivan County Adult Care Center at Sunset Lake, which was home to 93 senior residents in August. According to court documents, no residents remain.

Bryant said that the Court “rejects the County's claim that the residents voluntarily left the facility.”

The judge said county officials took steps to prevent information from reaching senior residents about the injunction and temporary restraining order and that even law enforcement was used to prevent routine visits.

Bryant said testimony from county officials, including County Manager Joshua Potosek, was “generally disjointed, confusing, evasive and self-serving.”

Potential sanctions and penalties will be addressed in court on Nov. 24.
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News senior citizensSullivan Countysenior centerLawsuit
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra