5 of 'Cornell 7' sign on petition to remove AG James from gang rape case

Court documents show that there are now 5 students signed onto the petition to remove Attorney General Letitia James as Special Prosecutor in the case against seven Cornell students accused of a 2024 gang rape.

Last week, Judge James Farrell told Lopes’ attorney to get the rest of the accused to join the petition by 5 p.m. today - to avoid having seven different court proceedings. Documents filed Thursday afternoon show five students have signed onto the petition, and the remaining two did not respond.

In September, Attorney General Letitia James posted a message of solidarity with Jane Doe on X, writing “I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers.”



The attorney for Gillio Lopes, Andrew Miltenberg, one of the accused, has argued the post shows James is biased and not qualified to be the special prosecutor. James says any allegations that she can’t be impartial are “wildly speculative.”



This week James appointed Cornell alum and former federal prosecutor Jacqueline Kelly to serve as outside counsel and head the investigation.