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5 of 'Cornell 7' sign on petition to remove AG James from gang rape case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published November 5, 2026 at 10:22 PM EST
Sunset at Cornell University
Courtesy of Cornell University
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Sunset at Cornell University

Court documents show that there are now 5 students signed onto the petition to remove Attorney General Letitia James as Special Prosecutor in the case against seven Cornell students accused of a 2024 gang rape.

Last week, Judge James Farrell told Lopes’ attorney to get the rest of the accused to join the petition by 5 p.m. today - to avoid having seven different court proceedings. Documents filed Thursday afternoon show five students have signed onto the petition, and the remaining two did not respond.

In September, Attorney General Letitia James posted a message of solidarity with Jane Doe on X, writing “I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers.”
 
The attorney for Gillio Lopes, Andrew Miltenberg, one of the accused, has argued the post shows James is biased and not qualified to be the special prosecutor. James says any allegations that she can’t be impartial are “wildly speculative.” 
 
This week James appointed Cornell alum and former federal prosecutor Jacqueline Kelly to serve as outside counsel and head the investigation.
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Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
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