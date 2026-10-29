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NY Supreme Court Judge wants more of 'Cornell 7' on petition to remove AG James from case

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published October 29, 2026 at 7:38 PM EDT
Attorneys for Gillio Lopes, Stuart Bernstein (left) and Andrew Miltenberg (right) addressed the press on Thursday.
Elias Guerra
/
WAMC
Attorneys for Gillio Lopes, Stuart Bernstein (left) and Andrew Miltenberg (right) addressed the press on Thursday after court.

One of the seven Cornell students accused of a 2024 gang rape has petitioned to remove New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor. A state Supreme Court judge is giving the petitioners a week to have more of the accused join the petition.

In September, Letitia James posted a message of solidarity with Jane Doe on X, writing “I’m holding her in my heart and in my prayers.”

The attorney for Gillio Lopes has argued the post shows James is biased and not qualified to be the special prosecutor. James says any allegations that she can’t be impartial are “wildly speculative.”

The judge is pushing Lopes’ attorneys to get more of the accused to join their challenge – to avoid having seven different court proceedings. Lopes’ attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, says he’s confident all of them will.

“I think they're going to and I think to the ones that may not want to, the judge will force them to join,” Miltenberg said after the court proceeding.

Assistant Attorney General Kaitlin Vigars argued Thursday that any harms Lopes is worried about have not occurred.

James told the New York Public New Network’s Jon Campbell Thursday that her office has hired outside counsel in the Cornell probe.

“We come upon someone with expertise as we have done in the past on other cases on complex issues like this. We seek outside counsel. It's nothing new. We did it previously in the Cuomo case,” James said.

The next appearance in the case is scheduled for Thursday, November 5th.
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News Cornell UniversityLawsuitNY Attorney GeneralAttorney General Tish James
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra