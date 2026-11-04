WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.
Northeast Notebook 11/4/26: Post-midterm analysis, and the future of democracy
With significant results still trickling in around the Northeast, our team sifts through the biggest storylines from last night's midterm elections...
- Aaron Shellow-Lavine brings us a report from Republican Anthony Constantino's profanity-laced victory speech in New York's 21st Congressional District.
- New York Governor Kathy Hochul wins a landslide victory, but now faces the challenge of knitting together her upstate and downstate constituencies - who don't always see eye to eye.
- Josh Landes makes some bold predictions about the outcome of two Massachusetts ballot questions that remain unresolved.
- Lucas Willard discusses the future of democracy with a Columbia professor who recently co-edited a journal on the subject.
All that and more on this Nov. 4 edition of "Northeast Notebook."