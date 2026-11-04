Northeast Notebook 11/4/26: Post-midterm analysis, and the future of democracy

With significant results still trickling in around the Northeast, our team sifts through the biggest storylines from last night's midterm elections...



Aaron Shellow-Lavine brings us a report from Republican Anthony Constantino's profanity-laced victory speech in New York's 21st Congressional District.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wins a landslide victory, but now faces the challenge of knitting together her upstate and downstate constituencies - who don't always see eye to eye.

Josh Landes makes some bold predictions about the outcome of two Massachusetts ballot questions that remain unresolved.

Lucas Willard discusses the future of democracy with a Columbia professor who recently co-edited a journal on the subject.

All that and more on this Nov. 4 edition of "Northeast Notebook."