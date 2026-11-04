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New York Attorney General James wins reelection to third term

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published November 4, 2026 at 1:41 AM EST
Courtesy The Ballot Brief
Democratic incumbent New York Attorney General Letitia James defeated Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has won reelection to a third term.

The incumbent Democrat, who was first elected to the office in 2018, defeated Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy, a former federal prosecutor from New York City.

As part of her campaign, James touted her record of protecting New Yorkers from federal cuts and immigration crackdowns.

With 86% of votes totaled, as of 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, James had 60.2% of the vote, compared to Komatireddy's 39.8% share of the vote.
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