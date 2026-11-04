New York Attorney General James wins reelection to third term

New York Attorney General Letitia James has won reelection to a third term.

The incumbent Democrat, who was first elected to the office in 2018, defeated Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy, a former federal prosecutor from New York City.

As part of her campaign, James touted her record of protecting New Yorkers from federal cuts and immigration crackdowns.

With 86% of votes totaled, as of 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, James had 60.2% of the vote, compared to Komatireddy's 39.8% share of the vote.