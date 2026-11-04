Democrat Conley flips New York's 17th Congressional District

Democrat Cait Conley has defeated Republican Congressman Mike Lawler in the 17th Congressional District in New York.

Speaking Tuesday night after more than half of the ballots in the district had been counted, Conley touted the grassroots nature of her campaign.

"I've asked you throughout this to show courage, to recognize the moment, to understand that we have a responsibility in this time to fight for our country like the generations before us have," she said. "And you answered that call."

In his concession speech, Lawler spoke about his efforts to cut taxes while in Congress.

"We delivered the largest tax cut in American history," he said. "No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on social security, and lifting the SALT cap from $10,000 to $40,000 — putting an average of $4,000 back in the pockets of hard-working Hudson Valley families."

Lawler was first elected to Congress in 2022.

Conley, a veteran who has worked in defense technology, focused on affordability in her campaign.

Her victory came on a night when Democrats took control of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.