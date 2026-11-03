Westchester County working to address voting machine issues

The Westchester County Board of Elections says it is aware of issues with voting machines accepting paper ballots at polling sites throughout the county.

The county says it is working with the state to take "every necessary step to address the issue as quickly as possible." The county did not describe the details of the issue any further. In the meantime, the county says voters can complete their ballots as poll workers instruct. While the issue is being investigated, completed paper ballots will be placed in secure and monitored emergency ballot bags.

Those ballots will be counted "in accordance with applicable election procedures." The county encourages voters to stay in line and remain patient.