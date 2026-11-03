New York Comptroller DiNapoli wins reelection

New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has won reelection.

The Democrat declared victory Tuesday night, with more than half of the districts reporting results in New York. DiNapoli defeated his Republican opponent Joe Hernandez, a New York City entrepreneur.

DiNapoli was elected for his fifth term as Comptroller, having served in the office since 2007.

He's said his lengthy tenure demonstrates he's done his important, low-profile role without major problems or scandals.

As part of his campaign, he touted the growth of the state's pension fund.