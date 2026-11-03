© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York Comptroller DiNapoli wins reelection

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published November 3, 2026 at 11:16 PM EST
Courtesy The Ballot Brief
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has won reelection against Joe Hernandez.

New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has won reelection.

The Democrat declared victory Tuesday night, with more than half of the districts reporting results in New York. DiNapoli defeated his Republican opponent Joe Hernandez, a New York City entrepreneur.

DiNapoli was elected for his fifth term as Comptroller, having served in the office since 2007.

He's said his lengthy tenure demonstrates he's done his important, low-profile role without major problems or scandals.

As part of his campaign, he touted the growth of the state's pension fund.
Tags
News New York Comptroller Tom DiNapolimidterm elections
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News