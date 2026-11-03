New York U.S. Rep. Ryan reelected in 18th Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan comfortably won reelection in New York’s 18th Congressional District Tuesday, fending off a challenge by 29-year-old Republican Jackie Auringer.

Ryan, a former Army intelligence officer, tech entrepreneur and Ulster County executive, who has represented the Hudson Valley congressional district since 2023, was leading Auringer 63% to 35% at the time of writing.

Ryan focused much of his campaign on the Trump administration, vowing to fight to repeal tariffs and end the war with Iran.

“We need to aggressively go after the systemic corruption in our system, passing a congressional stock trade ban, a presidential stock trade ban, and going further,” the 44-year-old Kingston native told WAMC last month. “I hear from a lot of folks that they feel like both parties right now are too close to the [Elon] Musks and trillionaires of the world, the big mega companies and are not really trusted to fight for us, for the middle class, and for the working class.”

Auringer, who campaigned on cutting wasteful spending and lowering taxes, told WAMC that she is not a career politician.

“I'm truly doing this because my purpose in life is to serve others,” she said. “And I figured the best way that I can do that right now at 29 years old was to get off my butt and just get out there and you know what? Make a difference. Stop complaining. Do the job. If you want it done, do it yourself.”