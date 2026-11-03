New Paltz town, village voters reject ballot measure to consolidate municipalities

A ballot measure to consolidate the town and village of New Paltz was defeated Tuesday.

Village residents opposed the measure 59% to 40%, according to unofficial results. Town residents opposed consolidation 64% to 35%.

According to a joint consolidation agreement, if approved, the area formerly incorporated by the village would be known as the Hamlet of New Paltz.

The JCA projected a “modest reduction” in the combined tax levy. The fiscal model in the agreement would incorporate $1 million from a state consolidation tax credit.