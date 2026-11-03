New York U.S. Rep. Riley reelected in sprawling 19th District

Democrat U.S. Rep. Josh Riley has won a second term representing New York’s 19th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

Riley defended his seat from a challenge by Republican state Sen. Peter Oberacker.

On the campaign trail, Riley highlighted issues of affordability and addressing political corruption — two issues he sees as related.

At the same time, the former U.S. Labor Department analyst has touted his efforts to work in a bipartisan fashion — something he characterizes as coming from his upbringing in the state's Southern Tier.

“We see ourselves as upstate New Yorkers first. That’s the kind of the approach I’m trying to take the job and, frankly, I think the national politics and the politicians down in the swamp can learn a thing or two from us,” Riley said in a recent interview with WAMC.